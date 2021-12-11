New video look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Barely a few weeks have passed since the launch of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, but the next adventure in the franchise is no longer that far from reaching the Nintendo Switch. That’s right, it’s just over a month before the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and we already have a new video look at this game.

As you surely already know, Legends: Arceus will take the franchise in a new direction, offering a huge open world to explore and battle against different Pokemon much more fluidly.

Thanks to a new episode of Cat mario show, which is broadcast on the Japanese channel of Nintendo, we were able to see new material from Legends: Arceus the present day. You can see it yourself from minute six in the following video.

And speaking of Legends: Arceus, It was revealed that the theme for the new season of Pokemon go It will be based on this future game and here you can learn more details about it.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will arrive at Nintendo switch the January 28, 2022.

Editor’s note: I’m still not one hundred percent convinced by the premise of Legends: Arceus. I understand that it is an attempt by its developers to revitalize the old formula, but I do not know how viable it will be to have this mix between a traditional Pokémon experience and something like Monster Hunter.

Via: Serebii