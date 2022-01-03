The cars Tesla, provide us with the important proposal of enjoying a high level technology, providing an improved experience to its users through its hardware, since these vehicles have computers whose specifications are at the level of a mid-high range PC and in terms console do not ask anything of a PS5 or Xbox Series X.

This being the starting point, it is true that its processors are quite a topic, and when talking about these Tesla cars, they were directly related to Intel, but that will no longer be, since recently an important change has been revealed for some models.

Based on the information from Wccftech, a major change will take place in the vehicles Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, since apparently, starting in 2022 these models will feature AMD Ryzen processors.

That detail is due to the fact that until 2021 their computers worked with the processor Intel Atom A3950, with this modification, to the processor AMD Ryzen, whose specifications have not been disclosed, will handle the operation of the infotainment sector installed in these cars, which also includes the ability to play video games.

Although we must also take into account that the implementation of AMD processors in the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y joins a new expansion strategy since at the beginning, these models were designed for the European market, but from 2022 they will do the same in the United States.

Let us remember that the vehicles of Tesla, have presented certain complications with the laws of the U.S, since they have forced the company to modify the availability of the video game experience so that it is not active while the car is running.

This action was an incentive for a driver to decide to protest against the company and Elon musk, since knowing the price that a new battery would have and the repair process of his vehicle, he decided that since said car was useless for him and ready to explode.