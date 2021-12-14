LaSalud.mx Almost two years after the pandemic, people’s sleep disorders caused a 30% increase in consultations with specialists in sleep medicine, said the doctor. Reyes Haro Valencia, director of the Mexican Institute of Comprehensive Sleep Medicine (IMMIS).

When taking stock of the cost of the pandemic in sleep, Dr. Haro Valencia said that the physical and mental balance had considerable damage due to factors such as: work stress, the economic situation, the deaths of close people, the uncertainty of new variants of the coronavirus as omicron that will continue to affect sleep and increase problems such as insomnia, depression and anxiety in the population.

According to the specialist, sleep is a fundamental process for the development of the human being, who must have hygiene in a timely manner to be restorative, such as food and exercise.

Reyes Haro, pointed out that among the problems that are the reason for the greatest number of consultations is insomnia, which consists of difficulty sleeping, or frequent awakenings with the inability to fall asleep again, many times due to worries, nightmares or night terrors. .

He added that another frequent disorder in the pandemic is hypersomnia or excessive daytime sleepiness, which manifests itself when a person is very sleepy during the day despite having had enough sleep and when they perform activities such as reading, watching television, working or taking the classes online, after lunch or while driving.

Dr. Reyes Haro said that the pandemic also caused weight gain in many people and triggered cases of sleep apnea and snoring. Apnea is a disorder in which the person stops breathing and is normally accompanied by snoring, this condition causes drowsiness during the day and increases the likelihood of accidents, also increased nightmares and another group of disorders known as parasomnias.

Finally, Reyes Haro urged the population to go to specialists to receive early treatment and have adequate sleep hygiene that protects from diseases in the face of the situation we live in and that will last for a long time, restful sleep is the best weapon to have an immune system that can cope with disease.

