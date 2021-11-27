The world is once again in crisis due to the appearance of the new variant B.1.1.529. The fear has resurfaced due to the consequences that it could cause and generate a setback with respect to the progress that had been achieved. If, in addition, the outbreaks suffered by some European countries are added, then the result may be even worse. Now an uncertain winter is expected because it is not known what may happen during the following months.

In this sense, what has caused the most confusion is the high number of mutations that this new variant has. Specialists point out that something like this has never been seen and therefore there are several consequences that can arise. One of the worst is that it causes a decrease in the effectiveness of current vaccines.

New variant B.1.1.529

Now, the new variant B.1.1.529 was detected for the first time in South Africa. Although some cases have also been identified in Botswana, Hong Kong and Israel. While today the first infected patient in Europe was announced and it is Belgium. So far there are around 200 people infected but it is feared that the expansion will continue throughout the planet.

In this vein, the epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding from Harvard University issued a dire warning. He noted that this new mutation could be up to 500 percent more infectious than the original strain of the virus. For this reason, it could be transmitted too easily and there is even the risk that it will replace the Delta Variant as the dominant one in South Africa and the rest of the world.

⚠️My god — the new # B11259 variant being possibly ~ 500% more competitively infectious is the most staggering stat yet. Also, #NuVariant has more than> 2x the number of bad spike mutations than Delta. Here’s an updated 🧵👇 Model by @JPWeiland matches up with graph by @jburnmurdoch pic.twitter.com/SFvFEbD7QO – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 26, 2021

On the other hand, representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) met in an emergency to analyze the situation. In the first instance, they indicated that it will take more days to offer a final resolution, although they recognized that there is a lot of danger.

Likewise, they pointed out that the new variant B.1.1.529 could change its name and be designated Nu. Based on what has been handled in recent months, the most dangerous mutations are named after letters of the Greek alphabet.

While outside the field of health, other consequences that have been obtained from the current situation is a strong economic impact. The main Stock Exchanges of the world have registered losses due to the fear of the investors.

While some countries like Portugal have confirmed that they will return to restrictive measures as protection against possible consequences. While Germany is another nation that could follow the same path due to the increase in infections that it has registered in recent weeks.