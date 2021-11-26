While the launch of the first Bitcoin (BTC) ETF in US history was touted as a major catalyst that pushed the price of the most important cryptocurrency on the market to its all-time high near $ 70,000, it may not The same is true now with the launch of another BTC futures ETF.

The VanEck Futures ETF (XBTF) began trading on November 16 and ended the day with almost $ 5 million in trading volume, however the success of its launch went far beyond BITO showing that the product may not impact the price movement of BTC.

“XBFT’s launch was good, probably among the best ETF launches of this year, despite being overshadowed by BITO’s $ 1 billion and BTF’s $ 78 million volumes on day one, and its lowest Commission and tax advantage will likely attract a substantial flow in the coming months, offsetting the worst moment, “says David Gobaud, founder and CEO of Passfolio.

According to a Passfolio analysis shared with Cointelegraph, XBTF’s commission is 0.65%, lower than its competitors (0.95%). The tax advantage comes from the fact that the ETF is regulated as a C corporation, while the others are regulated by the Securities Act of 1940.

“This structure allows investors to mitigate their losses to obtain years of good returns. In other words, the losses of the funds can be carried forward or recovered to offset the taxes of the years of high returns,” he said.

Nevertheless, Bitcoin fell 10.4% in the week between November 15 and November 21, falling below $ 60,000. After a good Friday (+ 1.98%) and a good Saturday (+ 2.81%), on Sunday it tried to break the new resistance level of $ 60,000, showing that the impact of XBTF on the price of BTC was practically nil.

What comes next?

Also according to Passfolio, an interesting novelty that is worth paying attention to in the coming weeks is the Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS), which was released on November 16.

The ETF will hold 50% Bitcoin-related stocks and 50% cryptocurrency futures. Half of the fund’s capital will be invested in companies related to cryptocurrency mining and blockchain development.

Half of the futures will be invested in longer-term Bitcoin futures, with a maturity of between three and four months, compared to current ETFs that have mainly one-month futures.

“This scheme will allow BITS to reduce the refinancing costs faced by other futures-based ETFs, while also actively managing a portion of the fund.”

Regarding the price of Bitcoin, the company quotes William Suberg, who reports that “Traders and analysts prepare for a gloomy but potentially interesting monthly close.”

Passfolio also notes that there has been a lot of uncertainty in recent days as bulls think the price drop could be worse and bears fail to push the price below $ 57,000. Pentoshi, a popular Twitter trader, points out that $ 61,000 should be viewed as support to show the return of a bull market.

“For now, market signals tell us to wait and see,” he concludes.

Keep reading: