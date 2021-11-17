Apple just released a new firmware version for AirPods Pro and AirPods 3. In the case of AirPods Pro, it is version 4A402, and in the case of AirPods 3 we have version 4B66. The previous update dates from October, and in this case it seems that the AirPods 2 do not need it.

The AirPods firmware updates are pretty special. Apple doesn’t tell you what’s improved or what’s new in the new versions, and it doesn’t provide an easy way to update your AirPods.

The first thing you should do is check the firmware version of your AirPos Pro or AirPods 3. To do this you must connect your AirPods to an iPhone or iPad and enter Settings> Bluetooth and click on the “i” that appears next to your AirPods. Information about your AirPods will appear, including the firmware version they have installed.

If you don’t have the version 4A402 on AirPods Pro or 4B66 on AirPods 3, they will need to be updated. Apple has created a system by which the AirPods update themselves, designed so that we do not do anything. However, there are some tricks to force install del a new firmware:

Keep the AirPods inside the charging case.

Connect the case to the charger using the Lightning cable or the wireless charger.

AirPods must be connected to your iPhone or iPad.

Obviously, your iPhone or iPad must be connected to the internet.

We don’t know exactly when, but keeping them close for a while, the AirPods will update themselves to the latest version.

If the devices are at 100% battery, it is easier for them to update.

So can try updating your AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 to the latest firmware version. If you do not succeed, do not worry, over the next few days they will act alone.

