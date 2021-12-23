Uncharted It is not just any movie. Besides being the new project of Tom holland, which at the moment has all the reflectors on it for its appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, is also the next step for PlayStation on the big screen. In fact, the new trailer of Uncharted shows that the production was inspired by multiple moments from the game created by Naughty Dog.

What kinds of moments are we referring to? Well, those where Nathan Drake is involved in risky situations that lead to epic action packed scenes. In this sense at least, you can be sure that Uncharted it will not be due. Regarding the narrative proposal and the performance of the actors, it will be necessary to wait for the premiere to see if Tom Holland and company can replicate the charisma of the characters in the game.

Precisely, the new trailer for Uncharted highlights the close relationship between Nathan Drake and Victor Sullivan, whose interpretation is in the hands of Mark Wahlberg. In the game, “Sully” has been Nathan’s mentor for many years, and a faithful companion in adventures who is always ready to help. Okay, Wahlberg’s look is nothing like the playable experience, but at least they’ve respected his personality.

Uncharted It is just around the corner

The synopsis of the movie tells us: “Based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time, Uncharted introduces audiences to the crafty young Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and shows his first treasure hunt adventure with prankster partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). In an action-adventure epic that spans the world, the two go in search of “the greatest treasure ever found” and, at the same time, follow the clues that may lead to Nathan’s lost brother. “

Uncharted it was directed by Ruben fleischer, which was also in charge of films such as Zombiland, Venom Y Zombieland: Double Tap, to name a few. The distribution It is made up of Tom Holland (Nathan Drake), Mark Wahlberg (Victor Sullivan), Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali (Chloe Frazer) and Tati Gabrielle (Braddock). Uncharted premieres on February 11, 2022.