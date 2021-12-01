Following the arrival of its new CEO, Twitter makes its first determination to prohibit the posting of photos of people without their consent.

It is an initiative in which the social network focuses on trying to eradicate acts of cyberbullying, hate speech, among other practices that directly affect users.

In case of incurring this fault, Twitter has the option of permanently deleting the account.

A few days ago, Parag Agrawal was appointed as the new CEO of Twitter and immediately announced that, from now on, posting photos of users without their consent is prohibited.

Literally, Twitter keeps changing its functions in order to establish a space in which its users can feel safe about what they post on their accounts.

Beyond that, in addition, it has joined the eCommerces boom with some tools aimed at content creators, in recent months, the social network has been working on its design and on some other functions to stop cyberbullying, Hate speech and other situations that, in one way or another, wreak havoc on the interactions of Internet users.

In this way, after the arrival of a new CEO, Twitter has implemented a new measure that consists of, from now on, uploading photos / images or videos of other users without prior consent.

This decision was recently published in their Blog, where it mentions the publication of said graphic material can damage the privacy of users and, “potentially”, generate a greater problem, especially when it comes to “women, activists, dissidents and members of minorities”, as revealed by the network social in a statement.

As can be seen in the writing, this means that a person or user can report when an image or video where it appears is uploaded to the network without their prior authorization. Given this, Twitter will immediately remove the content and make the relevant determination.

Among the decisions that Twitter can make to prevent this from continuing to happen, is the elimination of the account -or the accounts- that violate said regulations, as it is a matter of privacy.

Sharing images is an important part of folks’ experience on Twitter. People should have a choice in determining whether or not a photo is shared publicly. To that end we are expanding the scope of our Private Information Policy. ? – Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) November 30, 2021

This new function in which it is prohibited to publish photos or videos of other users is undoubtedly understood as one of the strong letters of the new CEO of the company, Parag Agrawal, and can mark what would be his management in front of one of the most popular social networks on the planet.

However, this is not the first tool that Twitter develops in order to stop one of the most serious problems of social networks, which is cyberbullying, hate speech, among other practices that are becoming more recurrent every day. .

Not only is Twitter, but no other platform is saved from it; happens on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, WhatsApp, etc.

According to a survey of Statista published in 2018, cases of cyberbullying or cyberbullying occur in 54 percent on social networks, while 48 percent arrive through instant messaging apps, followed by mobile phones with 46 percent and meeting rooms. online chat with 45 percent.

This, in fact, has already become a constant concern for the same platforms, which also work in different functions to prevent these cases from occurring. Let’s remember the investigation that put Facebook (now Meta) in check, which talks about how the harassment of minors was allowed by the social network itself, focusing on advertising.

