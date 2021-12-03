Hematology.mx .-Takeda, a biopharmaceutical with more than 240 years of history, launches an innovative therapy in Mexico to care for patients with type A hemophilia: it is a new pegylated recombinant coagulation factor VIII It provides the necessary protection to safely prevent or reduce the frequency of spontaneous bleeding and trauma.

It is estimated that our country has 6 thousand patients with this disease and 60% of these cases are serious. The risk of not receiving treatment at the right time can cause profound weakness and pain, mainly in the joints. Over time, musculoskeletal bleeds can lead to arthritis, chronic pain, and joint damage that affect movement, disability, and limited range of joint motion.

Hemophilia is an inherited disorder that causes irregular blood clotting, leading to bleeding. In these patients, mostly men, they can cause spontaneous or excessive bleeding (internal and external) after a wound or injury. They also come to present physical and psychosocial affectations.

Currently, there are three types of hemophilia, A, B and C, which are differentiated by the damaged factor. For its part, type A hemophilia, known as “classic hemophilia”Is the most common, and affects coagulation factor VIII.

“Hemophilia can be treated in several ways, including with plasma-derived clotting factors or with recombinant clotting factors, which are safer, by only providing the exact clotting factor required by the patient, which reduces or prevents the frequency of the bleedings. ”, Highlights the doctor Rodolfo Guajardo Moguel, Takeda Medical Leader for Hemophilia.

Recombinant pegylated coagulation factor VIII is a personalized treatment developed by Takeda for hemophilia type A in adolescents and adults that provides the protection needed to safely prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding and trauma. It has shown that at least 70.4% of patients treated with at least one weekly infusion had a significant reduction in bleeding. Furthermore, 85% of the treated patients stopped presenting total bleeding in one year, which allowed them to regain their quality of life.

“Today, through research and development of treatments for hemophilia, patients who previously had a life expectancy of 16 years can now enjoy normal and fulfilling lives. With this launch, Takeda remains committed to improving the level of control of patients with hemophilia in Mexico, enabling personalized treatments and improving the way doctors and patients are linked., ”Added the company’s Medical Leader.

Under this premise, Takeda works to be a leader in the development of innovative and safe solutions for hemophilia, with the objective of meeting the current needs in bleeding disorders accompanied by initiatives that improve access to care and treatment regardless of where live.

DZ