New trailer with Triangle Strategy characters

During the last Nintendo direct we had a new look at Triangle strategy, a game that strategy lovers will surely be following closely. Since then we have not had many details about it, but that changed today with the arrival of a new trailer that tells us more details about its characters and history.

According to the unofficial wiki of Triangle Strategy, Roland is the son of King regna of the Glenbrook kingdom. If you played the demo, you may have noticed the following about the character:

Throughout the Triangle Stragegy demo, Roland shared himself honorably, but a little bit daring. He has a great grudge towards Avlora and King Gustadolph for attacking his kingdom, and would be willing to fight them at any chance he gets. “

Triangle strategy will debut on March 4, 2022 for Nintendo Switch.

Editor’s note: It certainly looks like the ideal game for those who enjoyed the visual style of Octopath Traveler, but with a gameplay much more focused on strategy. Definitely Triangle Strategy is a title that will give a lot to talk about, and we hope that the community is satisfied with what has been delivered.

Via: Square enix