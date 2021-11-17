It was a matter of time before Marvel Studios shared the new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home and here we have it. The trailer is just as impressive as the previous one and, following the line of the poster revealed a few days ago, we can finally see villains such as the Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard and the Sandman in action. Of course, there is no trace of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

In terms of expectation, maybe Avengers: Endgame is the only precedent comparable to Spider-Man: No Way Home. There is no doubt that the third feature film starring Tom Holland is the first major project of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The above does not mean that Black widow, Shang-Shi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals they are insignificant, but they don’t make as much noise as the spider superhero.

Of course, that expectation has been raised to infinity due to the appearance of characters from other universes. Now we can assume that Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Electro (Jamie Foxx) and the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) will have a presence in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Interestingly, in the comics these antagonists were part of the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home and the appearance of other Spider-Man

Will Peter Parker have support in Spider-Man: No Way Home beyond Doctor Strange? Here we enter the area of ​​greatest speculation. For a couple of years it has been rumored that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will reprise their arachnid roles to help Tom Holland. This epic reunion It would be possible thanks to the multiverse, a phenomenon that is already 100% guaranteed and that Doctor Strange referred to in the first trailer:

“The multiverse is a concept that we know alarmingly little about.”

Unfortunately, from Marvel Studios they have not given positive signals for those who expect to see three arachnids on the big screen. Kevin Feige, director of the aforementioned production company, hinted that fans should moderate their expectations in relation to the rumors that circulate on the internet. However, his statement had no effect on a fandom clinging to multiple theories and clues. The next December 17 doubts are resolved.