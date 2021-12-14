New trailer for The Book of Boba Fett!

Last month we had our first trailer of The Book of Boba Fett, series that will star the most famous bounty hunter of all Star wars Well after that last look, Disney He has decided to surprise us with another that you can see around here.

The series will tell us the story of Boba fett after what happened in The Mandalorian, and of course, will feature the return of Temuera Morrison for the main role although of course, we will also see other classic characters from the franchise.

The Book of Boba Fett comes to Disney + on December 26.

Editor’s note: After what we saw with The Mandalorian, the Boba Fett series definitely excites me. Let’s hope Disney manages to execute it in a way that satisfies the fans, otherwise, there will be a wave of hatred for its producers.

Via: Star wars