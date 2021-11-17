New trailer for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premieres today

Sony posted on Twitter that Spider-Man: No Way Home will release a new trailer this November 16, we tell you what time and where to see it.

Sony Pictures unveiled a video with actors Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon where they appear to be watching the new trailer. Also, in the video you can read: “T-minus 24 hours until you see what they are seeing. Tomorrow new #SpiderManNoWayHome Trailer “, what can you see in this link to the video on Twitter .

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It is scheduled to hit theaters on December 16. Just a month after the release of this second trailer.

Along with the announcement of the second official trailer, a new poster featuring Spider-Man and Doctor Strange was also released Facing the arms of Doc Ock, Electro and Green Goblin in the background.

We have seen several alleged “leaks” for the new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but none of them have been proven to be true. These fan-made trailers have tried to predict the plot points of the film, including appearances by previous Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

But without an official teaser, these remain fan theories and speculations. The second official trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home It will be unveiled this Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., Central Mexico time, and you can see it in the Sony Pictures official channel on YouTubeMeanwhile, here is the first trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home marks the end of the “Home” franchise that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Following the events of the last movie, Peter Parker asks Doctor Strange for help regarding his secret identity and ends up messing with the multiverse.

Peter Parker actor Tom Holland said the next film is the darkest in the trilogy. Secondly, Marvel recently announced a series of animated prequels set during Peter Parker’s first year that will premiere on Disney +.