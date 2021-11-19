It is now half a year since the announcement of Mourning, a horror game edited by Lanzadera and developed by Broken Bird Games within the PlayStation Talents program that promotes the video game industry in Spanish territory. Since your announcement, Mourning reminded PT, the promising Hideo Kojima demo that eventually disappeared from the PS Store and was left as a canceled project.

Now Mourning has shown in his new trailer which may be a kind of spiritual successor to PT The game is a first person psychological horror experience where the player will take on the role of an individual unable to leave his own home. In fact, you must find a way to escape from the house, although this mission will take you through a series of paths that will test your senses.

More deeply, Mourning invites us to explore the pain of the loss of a loved one, the terror of insecurity of the darkness that lurks behind anxiety and depression. Throughout the adventure, different phobias such as monophobia, claustrophobia, agoraphobia or nyctophobia will be explored through a dynamic narrative setting with ambient and sensory terror.

It is expected that Luto will be released throughout the year 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. This indie title could be the perfect alternative to what we saw on PT We recently knew Wronged us, another alternative with a very realistic and successful graphic section in which a character looked at a gray and cloudy horizon in which a strange couple appeared with their backs and without heads. Nor should we forget Abandoned, a controversial project that was also associated with Silent Hill but has ended up becoming a mystery today.