New trailer for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

During the Jump Festa 2021 held in Japan over the weekend, a new trailer of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the next movie in this anime. While the audience was moved by what they saw, some have begun to worry about Gohan’s fate.

In the new trailer we can see more of Piccolo, Goku and Vegeta fighting against Gamma 1 and Gamma 2, the dangerous enemies they will have to deal with. But nevertheless, A large part of this trailer was also focused on Gohan, who will play a fundamental role in this story..

As they saw, here highlights the fact that Gohan will face two Red Patrol droids while it rains. Immediately, the fans realized that this happened in the Warrior of the Future OVA, where Goku’s son loses his life when facing Androids 17 and 18. It is so that some people think that a similar fate awaits him. Gohan in the next anime movie.

At the moment this is just speculation. Although it is certain that Gohan will not die in this confrontation, this advance indicates that something very important for the Z Warrior is going to happen. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will be released in theaters in Japan sometime in 2022. In related topics, Jump Festa also revealed the first trailer for the sixth season of My hero academia.

Editor’s Note:

After years without a canon Dragon Ball anime, it’s nice to see these characters are back with a completely original story that has the potential to captivate all fans.

Via: Jump Festa