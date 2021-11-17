After Red alert, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Netflix is ​​doubling down on another star-studded production on Don’t look up. While the first production was spearheaded by Dwayne Johnson (Ballers), Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Gal Gadot (Wonder woman), the second features another handful of major players. Among them are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep

Just over a month after the premiere of Don’t look up Netflix shared another trailer in which part of the tone that will mark this comedy continues to be filtered. Taking into account the distribution that makes it up, it is valid to suspect that this may be one of the most important productions of the company during this 2021. In times when the film industry still does not fully recover, this type of films can have a remarkable impact on the universe of the streaming.

On the other hand, several aspects of the plot suggest that there will be enough nods to current events in the United States or that they can be interpreted as references to today.

The trailer for Don’t look up

Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Kate, and Leonardo Dicaprio, in the role of Randall, are the protagonists of Don’t look up. What is this movie about? Two astronomers warn that a meteorite will hit Earth. To get the news out, they go on a media tour. What happens in that process? They don’t get too much attention.

It happens that they do not have a greater reputation; in fact, Kate has just graduated from the area. So both must face this adverse scenario as the threat continues to advance. Based on this, the film poses a kind of criticism of the contemporary world, full of news and information that does not always respond to the diverse needs or interests of the population.

This project is in charge of Adam McKay, who is the director and also the screenwriter of Don’t look up. Although the film will have a first release in the United States on December 10, it will arrive on the platform from the 24th of that month.