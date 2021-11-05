New trailer for CoD Vanguard's zombie mode!

Tomorrow is the world premiere of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Sledgehammer Games With Activision They took the opportunity to increase the hype of the fans with a new trailer zombie mode cinematic.

Apparently, the ancient artifact that gives off an intriguing red glow within the video is to blame for the Nazis being able to raise the dead to form an army. And as you can imagine, our goal will be to stop them. A brief description in the video allows us to immerse ourselves in the environment proposed by this complement of CoD: Vanguard:

Scouring the world in search of a means to win the war, Oberführer Wolfram Von List acquired a collection of ancient artifacts to turn the tide of the Third Reich. Then Projekt Endstation went online … and they woke up. It is up to you to stop it. “

If you wanted to see the zombie mode in action, remember that they previously released a preview of their gameplay what can you see here. If, on the other hand, what you most expect is the multiplayer, we share you our impressions. And if you are worried about storage from your console, stay calm then Vanguard will weigh much less than its predecessors.

Via: Call of duty