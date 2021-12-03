New track reinforces existence of TLOU remake

You will recall that earlier this year, several reports emerged suggesting that Naughty dog he was working on a supposed remake of the first The Last of Us. Apparently, its authors wanted this project to coincide with the series of TV in charge from HboHowever, since then we have heard nothing about it. But today a new track emerged that reinforces the existence of this title.

Happens that Sony posted a new job vacancy for the position of Technical Game Designer, which would work closely with some studies first-party from PlayStation, including Naughty Dog. Among the candidate’s responsibilities, it is mentioned that he must “implement existing gameplay systems in a new framework”, in addition to “he must improve existing scripts for interaction and connectivity.”

This means that the person who stays with the job will be collaborating with a study first-party from PlayStation in mechanics and elements of an existing game. As far as we know, Naughty dog It’s the only studio that could currently be working on a remake, unless Sony still has a few secrets up its sleeve.

Editor’s note: These types of rumors usually have some kind of sustenance behind them, and most of the time they turn out to be true. The idea of ​​having a remake for such a recent game sounds like something so far-fetched, but considering that his series is also coming on HBO, it would be a good entry point for those who did not play the original on either PS3 or PS4.

Via: ComicBook