The event of Xbox 20th Anniversary It has been full of news. Indeed, as Microsoft had promised there have been no announcements of new games, but we have been left with a very good taste in our mouths.

First of all, we already have a good ton of Xbox and Xbox 360 games available that join the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S backward compatible catalog. Now, the company has revealed that FPS Boost, the system that allows you to increase the frame rate in your works, he also has something to tell us.

37 more games have this feature as of today, increasing the total figure to more than 100 titles. In this way, Xbox Series X / S users will be able to enjoy this mode by improving the performance of their works. However, the FPS Boost has a new destination enabling it on all platforms that Xbox reaches.

And is that Xbox Cloud Gaming already has among its functions the FPS Boost in 33 titles as of today, going one step further. This is possible thanks to the fact that Microsoft’s system uses a power similar to that of Xbox Series X for weeks. All in all, this is the complete list with added games: