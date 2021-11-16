The event of Xbox 20th Anniversary It has been full of news. Indeed, as Microsoft had promised there have been no announcements of new games, but we have been left with a very good taste in our mouths.
First of all, we already have a good ton of Xbox and Xbox 360 games available that join the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S backward compatible catalog. Now, the company has revealed that FPS Boost, the system that allows you to increase the frame rate in your works, he also has something to tell us.
37 more games have this feature as of today, increasing the total figure to more than 100 titles. In this way, Xbox Series X / S users will be able to enjoy this mode by improving the performance of their works. However, the FPS Boost has a new destination enabling it on all platforms that Xbox reaches.
And is that Xbox Cloud Gaming already has among its functions the FPS Boost in 33 titles as of today, going one step further. This is possible thanks to the fact that Microsoft’s system uses a power similar to that of Xbox Series X for weeks. All in all, this is the complete list with added games:
- Alan Wake
- Assassin’s creed
- Battlefield 4 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Beholder Complete Edition (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Binary Domain
- Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
- Darksiders
- Dead space 2
- Dead space 3
- Dishonored Definitive Edition (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Disney’s Chicken Little
- Dragon Age: Inquisition (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Dragon Age: Origins (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Dragon Age II
- The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- The Evil Within 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- FEAR
- FEAR 3
- Fable Anniversary (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Fable III (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Fallout 3 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Fallout 4 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Fallout 76 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Fallout: New Vegas (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Far cry 3
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
- The Gardens Between (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Gears of war
- Gears of war 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- gears of war 3 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Gears of war 4 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Gears of War: Judgment (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Halo Wars 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Kameo: Elements of Power (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Lego The Lord of the Rings
- Medal of Honor: Airborne
- Mirror’s Edge
- MotoGP 20 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- My Friend Pedro (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- My Time at Portia (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Nier
- Prey (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- ReCore (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
- Rock of ages
- Shadow warrior 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed
- Sonic Generations
- Sonic unleashed
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Steep (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Titanfall 2 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Two Point Hospital (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
- Wasteland 3 (Xbox Cloud Gaming)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Xbox Cloud Gaming)