The new CDMX Metro ticket It has a design problem and it is the confusion caused by the peculiar ticket, with which this transport system seeks to distinguish itself in the market and establish a new payment parameter.

This new ticket purchase bet undoubtedly opens the door to new trends in the way we interact with the government of a city, related to the construction of strategies thought about the habits of consumers, increasingly attached to the use of smartphones and devices that help them make purchasing decisions based on innovation.

Thanks to this new trend, undoubtedly space opens up to create new channels of interaction with audiences and from this perspective to transcend the market.

A design problem in the CDMX Metro ticket

A design problem is the one that a user of the Mexico City Metro has evidenced, and that is that with a simple comparison, she has ended up with a pilot test that demonstrates a series of challenges for which a crucial service in the city must be prepared. as is the Metro that operates in the capital of the country.

Through social networks, Veronica Colorado has regretted that the design of the new Metro ticket resembles the purchase ticket of an Oxxo and with this simple similarity it has ended a strategy that has sought to diversify the points of contact in the CDMX metro.

Another design problem of the new Metro ticket that the user has encountered is that it is a piece of paper that is not stored in the turnstiles like the magnetic ticket does.

“I like the tickets better 🙁 they stay inside the turnstile and that way they don’t generate garbage. Or where are the QRs going to be left after they are dealt with? Also, how am I going to recognize a metro ticket with the Oxxo ticket so as not to confuse it and throw it away by accident? ”, The user wrote.

The perception generated by changes such as the change of the typical magnetic ticket for a ticket with a QR code is an important reading that is used to improve this type of change, such as the form of payment that is carried out with a ticket to enter the transport public.

In this sense, it is pertinent to remember that it is a pilot program, which is only being implemented in Metro Chilpancingo, with an action that is undoubtedly determining new guidelines for achieving results.

That said, a very important element to take into account is that which has to do with the ability of brands, such as CDMX, to achieve elements that undoubtedly help innovate in the interaction achieved by the user in networks.

