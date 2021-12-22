LaSalud.mx .- “They believe that omicron may have silently evolved in a single person with a weakened immune system in sub-Saharan Africa, possibly someone with untreated Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), before spreading in more than 40 countries,” he said. Richard lessells, an infectious disease physician at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, and part of the team that first detected the variant in late November.

Renowned specialists point out to the BBC the arrival of these studies, which, however, are not yet conclusive.

Some of omicron’s genetic tests so far suggest …

“While most people clear SARS-CoV-2 from their bodies in a short period of time, studies around the world have determined that the virus can persist for much longer in people with weakened immune systems: patients with diseases such as HIV or cancer, or organ transplant recipients, for example,”He detailed François Balloux.

“One of the things we don’t want to do is increase the stigma and discrimination that people living with HIV are exposed to.Richard Lessells explains.

The World Health Organization (WHO) was informed of the existence of the variant on November 24 and since then its origin has been sought, since knowing this information provides scientists with mechanisms to contain the transmission of the virus that may include measures known as quarantine and travel restrictions.

In the event that the omicron variant has indeed evolved in a patient with a compromised immune system, monitoring those patients is critical to understanding the SARS-COV2 virus.

This is a particular case, since the chronic lineage of this variant lacks a history of recent intermediate mutations, the closest dating from mid-2020. In addition, the strain has 50 mutations and more than 30 took shape in the spicular protein, the part that defines how it interacts with the human body’s defenses. The Delta variant only has seven of these types of mutations.

The other two hypotheses about Omicron’s origins suggest that it came from a mutation in an animal population before it was transmitted to humans. However, there is evidence to the contrary.

Ómicron has also been thought to evolve within a population without genetic tracking as is the case in many African countries. For this reason, specialists highlight the disparity in access to vaccines and the lack of care received by patients with chronic diseases in low-income countries. They emphasize that getting vaccinated, in addition to preventing people from becoming seriously ill for a long time, prevents the prevalence of new mutations.

DZ