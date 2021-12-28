Just before the end of the year, Warner Bros. shared a new trailer for The batman, which remains one of the most anticipated films for the first half 2022. In this preview we can see completely new scenes, the vast majority of them focused on Catwoman (Selina Kyle) and her relationship with the Gotham City night watchman. Also, we again observe the villains in action.

From the first advances they have made it clear that Catwoman will play a key role in The batman, and with this trailer they reaffirm it. Not only will Zoë Kravitz’s character get involved in Gotham City’s crime fighting, she’ll also have a close relationship with Batman. And it is that with multiple villains to defeat (Riddler and Penguin), Bruce Wayne will not hurt the help of a heroine with great abilities.

Matt Reeves, Director of The batman, he had already told us that his feature film not a bat origin story, although he will show his first steps as a hero and his facet as a detective. On the contrary, with Catwoman they do intend to narrate how the character originated.

“This is an origin story for Selina. So, it’s the beginning where we see her discover who she is, beyond someone trying to survive. I think she has a lot of room to grow and I think we will see her become what I’m sure she will. will be the femme fatale, “declared Zoë Kravitz during the DC FanDome 2021.

This narrative decision is due, of course, to the fact that Batman’s origin story is known to the vast majority; not so the Catwoman. However, in The batman we will see her role as a heroine and, in addition, a personal perspective. This is how the actress explained it:

“I understand the weight of a character like this and what she means to so many people. But what seemed really important to me was to focus on the story we want to tell and try to create a real human being. I don’t want her to be just an idea. I want him to be a real human being in a real situation, in a real city, trying to survive and reacting to his own pain and his own story. So I really focused on this particular story. [su origen], in this moment of the life of this woman “. Zoë kravitz

The batman premieres on March 4, 2022 exclusively in cinemas.