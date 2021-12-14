One of the most important releases to arrive this December at Disney + (actually one of the most important releases of the year), is undoubtedly the new star wars series for the streaming service. The Book of Boba Fett It is one of the most anticipated of everything new that arrives soon, but beyond the initial trailer, Few details are known about the series.

Now, the company, and knowing that there is little more than two weeks left for the premiere set for December 29, has released a new teaser trailer that is undoubtedly the perfect appetizer to enter this mysterious world of the most famous bounty hunter.

Published on the Disney + twitter account, the new teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett brings to the table some of the new characters that we will see in the series. And how could it be otherwise, and like the official trailer, it introduces us, albeit briefly, to Boba himself.

New teaser trailer for The Book of Boba Fett

Below these lines you can see the new teaser for The Book of Boba Fett, which both in aesthetics and in storytelling has many similarities with The Mandalorian, and we all already know the outstanding quality of what was the first great Star Wars live-action series on Disney +.

However, this new teaser trailer is not the only piece that the company has shared about the premiere of the new series. Just a week ago, I also published a new teaser that, in a series of images, put on the table the return of the most important bounty hunter in the world:

If nothing changes The Book of Boba Fett It will premiere exclusively on Disney + on December 29, with the arrival of a new chapter every week from that date. It will be shorter than The Mandalorian, since only will have seven episodes since The Book of Boba Fett it has been conceived as a mini-series that is believed to be self-conclusive.

In addition to being one of the most anticipated releases of the year, its arrival is the starting signal for a whole catalog of Star Wars content that will be released throughout the next year and the following. With the arrival of new series like Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Star Wars: Andor, the third season of Mandalorian, among many others.