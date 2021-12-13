Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior. It has nothing to do with impotence or erectile dysfunction. Or yes, if we look at the results of a new analysis of a database of more than 7.2 million patients over six years.

Based on the results, Viagra may help treat Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers who have been using the impotence drug to study the effects it has on the brain. The patients they also showed an increase in brain cell growth and a reduction in protein accumulation.

But data is missing

Until that investigation is completed, Professor Tara Spiers-Jones of the University of Edinburgh, an expert in brain research, advises people “do not rush to start taking sildenafil as prevention for Alzheimer’s disease.”

Because our findings only establish an association between the use of sildenafil and a reduction in the incidence of Alzheimer’s disease, we are now planning a mechanical trial and a randomized phase II clinical trial to test causality and confirm the clinical benefits of sildenafil. sildenafil for Alzheimer’s patients.

Originally intended to treat the heart, Viagra’s ability to relax blood vessels and subsequently improve blood flow in other parts of the body led to its use for erectile dysfunction, as well as pulmonary hypertension, for both men and women. that affects the lungs.

Although the exact causes of Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, are still being investigated, sufferers are known to have abnormal protein deposits in the brain.