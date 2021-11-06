The metropolises have led the hiring related to cryptocurrencies in the United States in 2021, but the jobs in this space are well dispersed throughout the country, as revealed by LinkedIn data.

A new study by LinkedIn for Bloomberg shows that there is no single hub for crypto or blockchain specialists in the United States. Searching among LinkedIn members in the United States who posted a new job in the first nine months of the year that matched the keywords crypto, blockchain, Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Solidity revealed that around 53% of job openings Crypto jobs are scattered across the country in small chunks.

Since cryptocurrencies and Blockchain are at the intersection of finance and technology, the traditional center of finance, New York, and the technology center, San Francisco, lead the pack. Los Angeles ranks third, followed by Miami and Chicago.

Diogo Monica, co-founder of cryptocurrency services company Anchorage Digital, highlighted that decentralized organizational structures are driving a remote workforce, especially among cryptocurrency companies. “This means that cities and states with lower taxes, great infrastructure, and quick access to an international airport will benefit from fully remote work.”added.

When adjusted for population, the impact of the cryptocurrency industry on mid-size metropolitan areas becomes clearer: For every 100,000 LinkedIn members, at least two people were hired for such cryptocurrency jobs in Austin, Denver, Raleigh, and Salt Lake City.. For example, New York leads hiring with a market share of 18.3%, but hired an average of 2.8 people for every 100,000 LinkedIn members, while in Austin, Texas, three people have been hired for the same scale even though the city has a 2% share.

American cities are also doing their best to attract the crypto industry. New York City Mayor Eric Adams shared his plans to make the city the center of the crypto industry. He also followed the lead of Miami Mayor Francis Suárez, declaring that he will take his first three paychecks in Bitcoin (BTC).

