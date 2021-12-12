The child’s immune system has a reputation for being weak and underdeveloped compared to an adult, but the comparison is not entirely fair. Babies get many respiratory illnesses from viruses, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, compared to adults. But unlike adults, babies see these viruses for the first time, which is a disadvantage..

So a new study shows that the childhood immune system is stronger than most people think and outperforms the adult immune system in the fight against new pathogens.

Fairer comparison

In the new study, only the immune system’s ability to respond to a new pathogen was tested, essentially eliminating any contribution from immune memories. For direct comparison, the researchers harvested naive T cells, immune cells that have never encountered a pathogen, from both adult and baby mice. The cells were placed in an adult mouse infected with a virus.

In the competition to eradicate the virus, infant T cells won comfortably: naive T cells from baby mice detected lower levels of the virus than adult cells, and infant cells proliferated faster and traveled in greater numbers to the site of infection, rapidly building a strong defense against the virus. A lab comparison found similar improvements among human babies compared to adult T cells.

That seems to be happening in the case of COVID: