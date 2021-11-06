Many prostate cancer patients are treated with drugs that reduce or block the hormones that stimulate tumor growth. While the medications are effective for a time, most patients eventually develop resistance to these therapies.

The restoration of this long non-coding RNA could be a new strategy against prostate cancer

A new Washington University School of Medicine study in St. Louis has identified an RNA molecule that suppresses prostate tumors. Scientists discovered that prostate cancers develop ways to shut down this RNA molecule to allow it to grow. According to the new research, conducted in mice that were implanted with samples of human prostate tumors.

The restoration of this long non-coding RNA could be a new strategy to treat prostate cancer that has developed resistance to hormonal therapies.

The study appears in the Nov. 5 issue of the journal Cancer Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

New therapies need to be developed for patients who have developed resistance

“The drugs that we have to treat prostate cancer are effective at first. But most patients start to develop resistance and the drugs generally stop working after one or two years. ” Said lead author Nupam P. Mahajan.

“At that time, the options available to these patients are very limited. We are interested in addressing this need (developing new therapies for patients who have developed resistance). And we believe that the RNA molecule that we have identified can lead to an effective approach. “

The key protein that drives prostate tumor growth, the androgen receptor, binds to testosterone and stimulates cancer growth. By studying the stretch of DNA that codes for the androgen receptor. The researchers discovered that a section of the DNA molecule next to the androgen receptor produced a molecule called long noncoding RNA.

What did they discover?

They found that this long non-coding RNA plays a key role in androgen receptor regulation and vice versa. Due to its position alongside the androgen receptor in the genome, the researchers named it NXTAR (next to the androgen receptor).

“In prostate cancer, the androgen receptor is very smart,” Mahajan said. He is also a research fellow at the Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and the University of Washington School of Medicine.

“Our research shows that it suppresses its own suppressor; essentially joins NXTAR and shuts it down. This means that in all the prostate cancer samples that we study, we rarely find NXTAR, because it is suppressed by the strong presence of androgen in these types of tumors. We discovered NXTAR using a drug my lab developed that suppresses the androgen receptor. When the androgen receptor is suppressed, NXTAR begins to appear. When we saw this, we suspected that we had discovered a tumor suppressor. “

The drug, called (R) -9b, was developed to attack a different aspect of prostate cancer biology

The drug, called (R) -9b, was developed to attack a different aspect of prostate cancer biology. By knocking down the expression of the androgen receptor in general rather than simply blocking its ability to bind to testosterone or reduce the overall levels of testosterone in the body, as currently approved drugs do. But in this study, (R) -9b ended up serving as a tool to reveal the presence and role of NXTAR.

By studying samples of human prostate tumors implanted in mice, the researchers showed that restoring the expression of NXTAR caused the tumors to shrink. They also showed that they did not need all of the long noncoding RNA to achieve this effect. A small key section of the NXTAR molecule is enough to turn off the androgen receptor.

“We hope to develop both this (R) -9b drug and NXTAR into new therapies for prostate cancer patients who have developed resistance to first-line treatments,” said Mahajan. “One possible strategy is to encapsulate the small molecule drug and the NXTAR building block in nanoparticles, perhaps on the same nanoparticle, and turn off the androgen receptor in two different ways.”

Related Notes:

5 things you should do during medical residency

HPV Vaccine Reduces Cervical Cancer Rates By …

Impression in the medical world What makes a good CV?