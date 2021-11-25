We are all waiting at our homes for the premiere of The Last of Us series for HBO, but the production company is reluctant to give us a date and for now we have to settle for a single official image. However, they are already various leaks from the set the ones that let us take a look at what is happening.

The cordyceps, Boston and Jackson have already appeared on the stage and this time it seems that it is one of the most legendary moments of the first game. Ellie and Joel came to an abandoned college to find the Fireflies. Everything indicates that we will see a recreation in the series, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey also arriving on horseback to campus.

Joel, Ellie and Callus. “What kind of name is Callus, anyways?” 🎥 @nanemaldo pic.twitter.com/clZexyX6FT – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 23, 2021

Joel and Ellie on a horse at the University #TheLastofUs 🎥 liam_churma / IG pic.twitter.com/uXvIwh2DUl – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 22, 2021

When you’re lost in the darkness … pic.twitter.com/ijU9g0l2rD – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 23, 2021

Pedro Pascal (or his stunt double) filming a fight scene for #TheLastofUs. OMG, Joel. 😳

pic.twitter.com/3Llxbbh8a0 – The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 22, 2021

Indeed, the two actors who play Joel and Ellie take a walk around the area that, as we know, does not end well at all. In fact, it has been possible to capture a scene with a fight in which Pedro Pascal intervenes or a double of hers. Of course, the entire stage is filled with symbols of the Fireflies.

On the other hand, Neil Druckmann has ended his participation in the series as director and the two protagonists have already left behind Anna torv, although we could see several images of the trio. While you wait for the series, you can enjoy this recreation of the games, but in the style of the first PlayStation.