The well known Battle Royale, PUBG: New State, continues to have a good acceptance, let’s not forget how he got more than 23 million downloads in its first week.

So Krafton He wants to thank the community for the support of this video game, and is preparing some attractive news and improvements that will arrive throughout 2022.

They want their fans to be satisfied with the quality that the title offers, so Krafton, maintains a good service in general and what it offers us for our mobile devices.

Looking to give a greater variety to the games, so now they are working on a new map.

In these combat zones, news will arrive next year, and finally they allow us to give them a first look, thanks to some images that were recently released, and with this close the year with a flourish, the studio offers a great gift for all players.

Yes, through a statement, the study thanked the community for all their support to PUBG: New State. He revealed that the launch of the game was a great challenge, but that they are very happy for the reception it has had.

They also commented that there is already a roadmap planned for 2022 with improvements, adjustments and news, and they even promised that the first of them will arrive during the first 2 months of next year, but for now they did not detail what they are.

What we do know is that there will be a new combat zone in mid-2022 and to celebrate the end of the year, Krafton shared the first images that let us see the map and some of its key locations.

“Although we are preparing many updates and milestones for the next year, one of our priorities for 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements to meet and exceed your expectations on and off the battlefield.”He said through the statement.

This is good news for the entire community of PUBG: New StateWell, Krafton prepared a gift to welcome 2022.

Is a surprise box with 6 Chicken Medals and 3 Chest Royale tickets.

And to get it, you just have to visit this link and use the HAPPYNEWSTATE coupon. Take into account that the gift will be available only from January 1 to 10.