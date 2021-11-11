New State, can you play it on your smartphone?

Today was the day chosen by Krafton to unlock the download of PUBG: New State. This new exclusive game for mobile devices comes with much of the essence of PUBG Mobile, new weapons, new maps and a completely renewed look. If you like strategy and shooting games, you should consider downloading this new game. The bad news is that this is a pretty heavy game that not all mobiles will be able to run. The developer has revealed what features are necessary to be able to run PUBG: New State on a smartphone.

Minimum characteristics to be able to play PUBG: New State

The company wanted to develop a great mobile game and this makes certain devices unable to play it. The graphics performance of the new game is quite high, so you will need a minimum of power to enjoy it.

The minimum requirements They are nothing to write home about, although this does not mean that you can run it in a stable way. The following characteristics are the minimum that your smartphone must have in order to download the game and run it in its simplest form. To have a good experience you will need superior hardware.

64-bit processor: ABI arm64 or higher

2GB RAM

Android 6.0 or higher

Compatible with GL 3.1 / Vulkan 1.1 or higher

The minimum features are quite affordable for most users, although these will only assure you be able to download the game and play it with the graphics to a minimum. It does not guarantee a good experience, so it is always better to have more powerful hardware.

PUBG: New State – Google play

The good news is that mid-range players with moderately powerful chips should have no problem running the game with medium or even high graphics. Of course, not only is decent hardware important.

Internet connection is the key to PUBG: New State

The internal hardware of your device ensures you have a stable fps, but not a good experience in game. Internet connection is one of the keys to this type of game in which you always play online and with many other players.

The games include dozens of people and only having a good internet connection you will be able to enjoy the game as it deserves. You may have a compatible phone with good enough hardware, but the Internet connection could ruin everything else.

Now we know what you need to be able play PUBG: New state on your smartphone. You can download it from this moment on Google Play completely free of charge.