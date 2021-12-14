The Game Awards 2021 left us with great announcements and game updates more than expected, such as the hellblade gameplay 2nd Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the trailer for A Plague Tale Innocence or other surprises like the Alan Wake 2 ad or the unveiling of the new Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games.

Hours after Star Wars Eclipse first trailer, a leak indicated that the new game of this great movie and video game franchise would take a few years to arrive, more specifically between the years 2025 – 2026. But this is not all, since new details of Star Wars have been leaked again Eclipse, which have been shared by the trusted and well-known Twitter user, AccNgt.

New Star Wars Eclipse details leak

At the moment we know that Star Wars Eclipse promises to be an intricately branched action-adventure game, set during the new era of the High Republic of Star Wars. The era of the High Republic occurs approximately 200 years before the star of the Skywalker Saga in a moment of Jedi force, although that does not mean that evil is hidden in the galaxy.

This is what The Mandalorian game could look like with Unreal Engine 5: The result is spectacular and already makes us dream

But now, thanks to a new leak, we have learned that the Quantic Dream team in Paris is being in charge of the art of the levels, narrative and motion capture. In the case of the Montreal team, it is developing the level design, gameplay and multiplayer components. In addition, said user has indicated that one of the objectives is to maintain the narrative and have memorable action scenes. Finally, AccNgt has indicated that Quantic Dream has been inspired by The Last of Us for the mechanics and narrative.