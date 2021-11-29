Prototypes of the exclusive Ferrari Purosangue 2023 continue to roam around the Maranello headquarters. Once again he has been hunted in spy photos, this time revealing his proportions more closely. An SUV that promises a level of performance unrivaled in sight.

Far from hiding and conducting tests on the circuits of the «Prancing Horse» brand, Ferrari has brought the prototypes of the new sports SUV to the street, shooting different test units around the vicinity of the Maranello headquarters.

Judging by the photographers stationed in the area, the Italian brand continues to test components on the latest “Frankestein” mules and also with the first ones based on a modified GTC4 Lusso. Which means that all the artillery is on the road to adjust all the details. Although we had already seen a prototype of the new Ferrari Purosangue 2023 a few days ago, these new spy photos allow you to see your production proportions more clearly with a side view.

The side of the Ferrari Purosangue 2023 shows its coupe style over the camouflage

Ferrari Purosangue, a plug-in hybrid SUV with more than 1,000 hp



And, despite the fact that the model will be more than five meters long, its silhouette shows a more contained height, but not without sportsmanship. The roof line is perfectly visible, with a soft but very steep drop practically from the center pillars, getting a very aggressive rear. The stretched tailgate accounts for this coupe style, as are the four leaks and the same number of perforated brake discs.

But in this photo from the side there is a very significant detail: on the left rear wing there is a camouflage box hiding a lid, a detail that could go unnoticed and be about the fuel outlet, if it were not for the fact that in the two previous sightings we have also appreciated the same detail on the opposite side. It may just be camouflage to cause confusion, but the truth is that it points to a plug-in hybrid prototype, so one of them hides the battery charging port.

A very interesting indication, because we know that the market will come with combustion engines, hybrid and plug-in hybrid. The Italian brand can assemble the two PHEV sets that it currently has: the V6 of the new 296 GTB with 830 hp or the radical V8 biturbo with three electric motors of the SF90 Stradale. The pools are open, but it is clear that the Purosangue will be the third plug-in hybrid of the brand, which we will not take long to see naked, and whose efficient versions will be available from 830 to more than 1,000 hp of power.