The BMW X7 Facelift continues its testing phase in warmer climates. The flagship of the German brand’s SUVs will arrive in the second half of next year as a 2023 model. It will sport a more modern image ahead, accompanied by new technologies and the avant-garde interior of the iX that you can see in these new spy photos.

The tests of the BMW X7 Facelift 2023 they continue, now far from Germany, in much more temperate climates. The Bavarians have moved to southern Europe to put the flagship of their SUV range through intense heat tests. The most luxurious, and close to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, has once again been seen with its new aesthetic configuration.

The news spy photos show the front with an abundant camouflage that combines vinyl with pieces that they deform the true design, riveted and are especially concentrated in the surroundings of the headlights, the grille and the bumper in full, like a cuirass, further increasing the mystery. BMW has no intention of giving any hint of this more modern style, although we know that the new generation of the 7 Series will be the one that debuts this new most distinctive philosophy.

The front of the BMW X7 Facelift 2023 will focus the major aesthetic changes

The 2023 BMW X7 Facelift will sport a more sophisticated image inside and out

The thin wedge-shaped strip of LEDs will completely transform the distinctive light signature characteristic of the Bavarians, which have evolved from the famous “angel eyes”. Under, a smaller headlamp will feature the main crossover and highway functions. Severe changes at the front that will be the complete opposite at the rear. The pilots retain their original horizontal shape, but they will change the luminous graphics, just as the exhaust trims are also new more angular.

Nothing really new compared to the sighting a few weeks ago. However, these spy photos show the new interior. The luxurious curved screen that has been released on board the BMW iX has also been transferred to the X7 LCI, undertaking a reform in the dashboard practically at the level of a completely new model with a one-piece display that groups both the instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The renewed BMW X7 It will debut next spring, and will go on sale in fall 2022, as a 2023 model. It will debut new safety assistants and more sophisticated comfort and connectivity equipment, together with a profound review of the range of engines focused on a slight increase in performance but also greater efficiency, so The powerful V8 engine will adopt 48 Volt technology.