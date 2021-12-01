It’s a couple of weeks until the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the last movie in the contract Tom Holland as the MCU’s Peter Parker. Although many hope that the actor will remain in the role for many years and there is talk of a new Spider-Man trilogy, a Sony insider assures that within the company there is still nothing officially concrete.

Yesterday it was revealed that Amy pascaHe, the Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios Spider-Man film producer who works closely with Kevin Feige, said they are already planning the new Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland. However, it seems that the actor has not yet renewed his contract, so the plans are in the air.

Although fans want to believe Amy Pascal’s words, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen contrasting statements between her and the actor. In the latest issue of GQ magazine, Amy Pascal said she wants to continue working with Tom Holland for many years And he can’t imagine the Spider-Man movies without him, while in the same issue it is revealed that Tom Holland is considering abandoning the role of Peter Parker.

At other times, Tom Holland spoke about his future outside of the film industry, admitting that has considered disappearing and starting a family. Although fans would like to see him return as Peter Parker, Holland may be exhausted from playing Spider-Man, mentioning that he has not taken breaks since he got the role 5 years ago.

Although many believe that the safest thing is that we do see Tom Holland back as Spider-Man, most likely we will not have an official confirmation before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, as the fate of the character in the film is unknown. Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters on December 15 in Mexico.