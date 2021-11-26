The recent introduction of new speed limits in the urban environment has caused fines for speeding to increase by 91% in the city of Madrid. But not all of them are legitimate.

Last May 11 The new General Regulation of Circulation of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) came into force, by which new speed limits are established on urban roads.

As a reminder, these are three assumptions for urban roads, which are as follows:

20 km / h on roads that have a single carriageway and sidewalk platform.

on roads that have a single carriageway and sidewalk platform. 30 km / h on single lane roads per direction of travel.

on single lane roads per direction of travel. 50 km / h on roads with two or more lanes in each direction of travel.

These measures were included in the new regulation after the request of several municipalities to establish a regulatory framework that would allow reducing the established speed of 50 km / h, thereby seeking reduce the risk of death by 80%.

The city of Madrid has seen how fines for speeding have increased by 91%

At the moment there are no concrete data on the potential reduction in accidents on urban roads, but some are beginning to be published on the increased fines for speeding.

Specifically those of the city of Madrid, which according to data compiled by the Association of Spanish Motorists (AEA) has seen how fines for speeding have increased by 91% during the first quarter of 2021 and in relation to the same period of 2019, the last one not affected by the state of alarm.

In total, 2720 complaints have been made for this reason, which according to AEA “is not due to the will of Madrid drivers but to the difficulty that they have to know what is the speed limit that governs in each street if there is no concrete signaling that informs them of it ».

Justice acts

It is precisely this cause that has set a precedent, since the Contentious-Administrative Court No. 3 of Madrid has annulled a fine for speeding in a section supposedly limited to 30 km / h as it has not been proven that there was any signposting in this regard, also imposing the obligation to the City Council to take charge of the costs: 200 euros.

According to the Madrid City Council, the driver was traveling at 46 km / h on a road that supposedly governed the new 30 km / h limit provided for in article 17 of the Mobility Ordinance for single-lane streets. Thus, This driver was fined 100 euros.

However, as stated in the Third Law Foundation of the judicial resolution, “the route where the complaint is made, Nuestra Señora de Valverde, It is not a road with a single lane in each direction, as can be seen in the photographs provided ».

One of the points where Calle Nuestra Señora de Valverde, in Madrid, goes from having one to two lanes in each direction.- Google Maps.

“Therefore, it is necessary to specify and prove at the kilometer point where the offense is committed what the specific speed limit is”, specifies the sentence. «The burden of proof corresponds to the Administration, therefore, in the absence of sufficient evidence to prove that this limitation existed at that point, and that previously there was a signal warning of the limitation to destroy the presumption of innocence, it complies with the estimation of this administrative appeal ”, reiterates the aforementioned judicial brief.

According to AEA, on that same road in the Madrid city 1,500 drivers have been fined in the last two years, many of whom are in the same situation as the complainant who has generated this first precedent against the City Council of the capital.

Something that, surely, could be extended to other cities that have not correctly applied or properly marked the new speed limits.