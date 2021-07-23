After surprising with their first images and later with their first trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have now presented a new trailer for Dune Transtaled to spanish. The production directed by Denis Villeneuve has advanced its premiere in cinemas to September 17, 2021, so it has been shown in new images to surprise all its followers.

A long-awaited film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s bestselling masterpiece, Dune depicts the journey of a mythical hero who carries a huge emotional burden through the history of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man who was born with a destiny greater than himself. In this epic, he must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As the forces of evil battle to seize one of the most rare resources on the planet, which has the power to unlock humanity’s full potential, only those who manage to master their fears will be able to survive.

The spectacular cast of Dune

Dune stars the Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, known for his roles in Call Me by Your Name and Little Women, being accompanied by Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep), Oscar Isaac (Star Wars), Josh Brolin (Avengers: Infinity War), Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl), Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy), Stephen McKinley Henderson (Fences), Zendaya (Spider-Man: Homecoming), David Dastmalchian (Blade Runner 2049), Chang Chen (Mr. Long), Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Rogue One: A Star War Story), Charlotte Rampling (Assassin’s Creed), Jason momoa (Aquaman) and with the Oscar-winning Spanish Javier Bardem (No country for old men).

With this spectacular cast of actors, and a most promising teaser, Dune’s path to success seems to be outlined. Will it end up getting it?