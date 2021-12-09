The consumption of tobacco in the public thoroughfare has been reduced over the years with the prohibitions of Health, to try to reduce the mortality rate, which are some 58,000 people registered.

This raises concern on the part of health institutions, this causes them to gradually implement certain prohibitions. One of the new Laws that Health proposes to establish is to prohibit smoking inside your vehicle and increase taxes on e-cigarettes.

Health wants to ban smoking in private vehicles

Tobacco is one of the the world’s biggest health problems and expenses, because of the substances and the negative effects it causes on the person. This makes the Ministry of Health try to reduce deaths caused by smoking.

One of the measures that it is proposed to impose is to prohibit smoking in the car, even if it is for private use. It is estimated that this new plan will be imposed within the next four years.

With this they want to further increase smoke-free spaces in public spaces and in the open air, that is, outside the private home. The ultimate goal of this plan is to try to achieve the goal proposed by the WHO, which is a 30% reduction in tobacco use by 2025.





This is because if it is achieved, it would reduce a third of premature mortality from diseases caused by tobacco.

Not only that, but they are also thinking of doing packs with less advertising and completely ban scents on cigars.

He not only wants to put restrictions on tobacco, but also on electronic cigarettes

One of the ways to restrict its use is by increasing taxes, as they did with tobacco in the first measures. In fact, It is a very good strategy according to the Spanish Public Health Society to consume less this product and so that young people do not start smoking.





What was the last legislative change against tobacco

In 2010, also a legislative reform was made with practically the same objectives as the new plan, which is to reduce tobacco consumption and increase smoke-free spaces.

The 2010 plan was a very interesting reform where the consumption of tobacco was definitely prohibited inside (and, in some establishments, outside) of bars and restaurants. As well as, near the area of ​​schools and hospitals.

In Vitónica | Why never smoke or quit as soon as possible: Even fewer than five cigarettes a day could cause long-term lung damage

In Vitónica | Social Security is going to finance smoking cessation with Champix: what it is, how it works and what you need to know about it

Images | iStock