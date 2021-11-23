Just a few days ago we celebrated the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, one of the most influential video games of all time, and Bethesda celebrated it with the launch of a new updated version with improvements and new features to give a touch of freshness to this legendary RPG. Now him new Skyrim Anniversary Edition patch fixes some issues, but spawns new ones. This is reported by the GameRant portal, which comments that the update is already available on all platforms to solve errors that users had made known, but with some other consideration.

The main issue that this Skyrim Anniversary Edition patch fixes is one that caused screen freezes to some users, something that should have already gone down in history. However, the update has brought with it related errors mostly with mods. Specifically errors of compatibility derived from this latest patch and that, as the aforementioned web portal comments, is not only affecting the Anniversary Edition, but also the Special Edition launched in 2016 and which is still the version prior to the tenth anniversary of the Bethesda’s work.

This is what the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition looks like on Xbox Series X

For now, the North American company has not commented on the matter, but it is to be expected that in a few dates a solution to this new problem will also be put, since mods are a fundamental part of the current Skyrim experience. Remember that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition is now available in Xbox and that its content is gratuitous if you already own the Special Edition.