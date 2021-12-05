Despite being launched this year, more indications suggest that Mass Effect Legendary Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass Before the date that would be expected its integration to EA Play (and therefore to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). With Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a new audience was introduced to Mass Effect for the first time, while former Mass Effect fans were able to revisit the trilogy for a unique expanded experience.

An earlier leak in November had said that the game would be in the Microsoft service in advance. Now it appears that additional evidence has been discovered hinting that Mass Effect Legendary Edition is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Coming to Xbox Game Pass

A Mass Effect: Legendary Edition fixed listing discovered in the Microsoft Store has attracted attention on the Internet. The list includes a very interesting detail. Also in the title of the listing was the codename “Rosebud.” Rosebud is a codename historically used to refer to Xbox Game Pass games offered on the platform through Microsoft’s association with Electronic Arts.

It is not the first time that games with the keyword “Rosebud” have been leaked in the Microsoft store, hinting future EA Play games to be added to the service. We will have to wait for it to be finally confirmed if Mass Effect Legendary Edition will arrive on Xbox Game Pass soon or if this only prepares its arrival until 2022.