Yesterday we reviewed the premieres of Disney + to start next year and today it is the turn of Netflix, as this streaming platform has already released its news in Spain for January 2022. Below you will find the 59 series, movies or documentaries that hit Netflix during those days.

Series and reality shows

‘Rebel’

Revival of a series that was a worldwide phenomenon at the time that tells the story of some students who are part of a prestigious private academy. Their goal is as easy to express as it is difficult to achieve: to be the best.

January 5

‘Fair: The darkest light’

The new Spanish mystery series has a rather striking starting point: two brothers discover that their parents have disappeared, they are suspected of having murdered more than twenty people and the townspeople want revenge. Agustin Martinez (‘The hunt. Monteperdido’) and Carlos Montero (‘Elite’, ‘The disorder you leave’) are its creators.

January 28

‘Occasional love’ S3: January 1

‘Action Troop’: January 4

‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ Book 2: January 6

‘Club Istanbul’ Part 2: January 6

‘Hype House’: January 7

‘Johnny Test’ S2: January 7

‘Operation Ecstasy’ S3: January 10

Shaman King: January 13

‘The chosen one’: January 13

‘The journalist’: January 13

‘After Life’ S3: January 14

‘File 81’: January 14

‘The house’: January 14

‘Mighty Express: Trouble on the Railroad’: January 18

‘Playing with fire’ S3: January 19

‘El marginal’ S4: January 19

‘ Juanpis González – The series’: January 19

‘Ozark’ S4, Part 1: January 21

‘Snowpiercer: Snowbreaker’ S3: January 25

‘Ada Magnificent, scientist’ S2: January 25

‘The Sinner’ S4: January 26

‘Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery ‘: January 27

‘The woman in the house across the street from the girl in the window’: January 28

‘Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness’: January 28

‘Come from the cold’: January 28

‘Young people in orbit’: January 28

‘Angry Birds: Summer Madness’: January 28

‘We are dead’: date to be determined

Films

‘The wasteland’

The debut of David casademunt is a promising horror movie where the appearance of a wild creature turns the life of a family upside down that maintained a happy life away from the rest of society. Inma Cuesta, Roberto Alamo and the young Asier Flores lead the cast of a film that could be seen at the last Sitges Festival.

January 6th

'Escape from Spiderhead'





Chris Hemsworth repeats with Netflix after sweeping ‘Tyler Rake’ in a film in which he shares the limelight with Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. Its story revolves around two convicts trapped in a place where prisoners agree to undergo strange experiments with the promise of a reduction in their sentences.

January 21 (expected date, not confirmed by Netflix)

‘Bloodshot’: January 1

‘The Iron Maiden’: January 1

‘The Lazarus effect’: January 1

‘Love etc.’: January 1

‘Paparazzi’: January 1

‘Chief Daddy 2: Bankruptcy’ January 1

‘4 halves’: January 5

‘Uncle Drew’: January 6

‘Mother / Android’: January 7

‘The origin of the world’: January 11

‘How I fell in love with a gangster’: January 12

‘Impúdica’: January 13

‘Without modesty’: January 13

‘The photocopier’: January 13

Riverdance: January 14

‘The Comedian’: January 14

‘Royal treatment’: January 20

‘Munich on the eve of a war’: January 21

‘My Father’s Violin’: January 21

‘Play at home’: January 28

