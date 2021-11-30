Despite the years that have passed since its launch in 2000 for Nintendo 64, the impact that the legendary The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask has caused in the community continues to last today, making a place among the favorites of the most dedicated to the «nintendera» franchise. The dedication that its most ardent fans dedicate to exploring all the details and ins and outs of the game mean that, 21 years later, we are still discovering things about it.

The position of the stars in The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask depends on the name of the player’s game

This is the case of what it details @ zel640, a programmer who dedicated himself to analyzing the code of Majora’s Mask, on his Twitter profile. On November 27, 2021, this user posted the following tweet:

So last night I discovered that the position of the stars in the sky in Majora’s Mask is randomized based off of… the player’s file name ?! Huge thanks to Tharo for helping on this function as well. pic.twitter.com/aIqsZv9qPk – zel. (@ zel640) November 27, 2021

It seems that, as can be expected from the vast differences between the two versions, this function has not been preserved in the remake from the title released for the Nintendo 3DS laptop, as the skies of the players look exactly the same regardless of the name of the game that has been put.

This function is quite strange, considering that the main concern that a developer should have when retouching the appearance of the sky is to make it as realistic as possible. It is still unknown what is the reason why the sky of Majora’s Mask, but it is believed that it could be related to some mission or content that, in the last stages of development, ended up being removed from the game.

Whatever the reason for the decision to implement this function, the truth is that it does not take us too much by surprise. This title was, in itself, very different from the rest of the competition at that time (if we do not take into account, of course, Ocarina Of Time), bringing its players a fantasy world with sinister overtones and unique mechanics that gave rise to an experience like no other.