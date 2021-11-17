In recent days we have not stopped talking about the Xiaomi 12 mini, a device that has not yet been officially confirmed but that could be presented shortly together with another device also of reduced dimensions.

This is how they let us know from Gizmochina, who assure that Xiaomi could be finalizing preparations for the launch of not only a device with the name “mini”, but specifically two new smartphones of this type.

Two new Xiaomi «mini» could be on the way

According to this new rumor, the Xiaomi 12 mini will make its debut alongside an approximately 6-inch 2K display, counting in turn with a processor Snapdragon 870 and probably a fast-charging battery.

This would be joined by another device with compact dimensions, which with a screen of 6 inches or less it would debut under the same Xiaomi 12 Series or even under a new nomenclature added to the Redmi catalog.

In this way, the arrival of a Xiaomi 12 mini regains strength, being throughout the next month of December when all the rumors point to his debut. It remains to be seen if this finally becomes a reality and if it is accompanied by another compact mobile device.