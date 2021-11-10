Rumors about a possible Resident Evil 3 DLC They have jumped on the networks again as a result of the movements that the game is experiencing on Steam. Some time ago we told you that Resident Evil 3 Remake Nemesis Edition could be underway, given an alleged leak of the game covers and the movements that the game had been having on Steam. Movements similar to those experienced by other Capcom games, which eventually led to additional new content. In this case, the Twitter user Evil VR has echoed some changes to the game in his Steam tab, which may suggest that a Resident Evil 3 DLC is in the works.

As can be read in the tweet, Resident Evil 2 has four more files on Steam, of which two probably belong to the Nvidia update on graphics. Against this, Resident Evil 3 has 15 files, in addition to the two from Nvidia, a “title update” and files that seem to refer to updates. And not only that, but apparently a publicly accessible file, which was available until recently, has been deleted. According to the Reddit user, he does not believe that it is an update, because both Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil Village would also receive them.

What do you think? Do you think there will be DLC for Resident Evil 3? The truth is that the game is recovering sales and has already become one of Capcom’s “hits”, touching 4 million units sold. So maybe new game content is on the way.