InnerSloth already warned that it was working on numerous novelties that were going to come to Among Us sooner or later and the wait has come to an end, because it is now available to download which is undoubtedly the biggest update the game has received to date and that brings a huge amount of the most interesting news.

Through a comic video it has been revealed the addition of four new rolesAmong them, the Shapeshifter that was presented days ago, while the remaining three are the following: the Scientist, who will be able to access the vital analyzes of the rest of the crew; the Engineer, who will be able to use the hatches to go from one place to another; and the Guardian Angel, whose power will be to provide a shield to the players who remain alive.

In the options you can configure the number of roles that will be available of each type, as well as choose the probability that they appear or even modify some of its characteristics so that each game becomes even more random.

Another novelty is that dozens of cosmetic objects of all kinds have been included, including hats, pants, visors, pets, etc. All of them will be able to get free and also with the new payment currency that has been introduced, depending on the speed with which each one wants to unlock all the items that are available.

In addition to all this, they are the Cosmicubos, a kind of battle pass that will unlock more free or paid cosmetic items based on playing. In this sense, the normal games will be delivering beans that will be the basic and free currency, and it will also be possible to acquire stars, which will be the ones that will give faster access to the objects and to enjoy everything that the Cosmicubes contain.





Over time InnerSloth plans to release more updates, items and passes of this type, so that the coins that are obtained can be stored for everyone to spend when they prefer. All accompanied by a system of levels thanks to the experience that is obtained for participating in games, fulfilling tasks, detecting impostors, etc.

Beyond all this, it has been enabled an account system that is shared across all platforms and achievements have been entered to offer more ways to hang out. Otherwise, on December 14 Among us It will go on sale on Xbox and PlayStation consoles and more news is expected next year.