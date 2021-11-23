Reputational damage, which can be generated by deficient products and services, even due to lack of ethics, is a matter of concern within any organization, regardless of its size. First, because it will have an impact on their value and, second, because the first to demand solutions will be the stakeholders, the reason for being and existing of any organization.

A ‘new reality’ brings different areas of opportunity, one of them reflected in the transformation of the world of work. Companies adjust their work schemes – face-to-face, virtual or hybrid – and reputational risk is seen with poor communication, opacity and hasty decisions.

Along the same lines, assertively communicating the benefits and adaptability of organizations, to continue their operations in the face of difficulties experienced, will reinforce good internal and external perception. Creating a healthy organizational climate is crucial, and prestige is generated from the inside out, so a good emotional salary for employees will allow better results.

These measures, well applied, can be the difference to generate a positive perception of the stakeholders and key audiences. To be more specific, it is the line between being perceived as a place with favorable conditions to work or an uncomfortable space, which does not offer stability and faces realities such as high turnover and no commitment.

Risks on the web

Before 2020 and 2021, the models to care for and improve reputation were already used in the business world, but they did not have the relevance of today. The complement came with digitization, the business world accelerated its transition and encountered profound changes.

Currently, 47% of consumers globally look for extra information on the internet about the companies from which they buy products or services, according to the study ‘Unlocking The Value Of Reputation’.

This represents fields of opportunity and threat, as there is no transparent communication in digital spaces, such as the company’s official website and social media accounts. Even ambiguous messages issued by the company, or publications where exclusion, discrimination or mistreatment of employees is confronted. stakeholders, will lead to a severe problem.