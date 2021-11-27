This week in GTA Online It is not like any other, because we are in the week of Black friday, with all that this implies at the level of sales and discounts on all kinds of products. The Rockstar Games multiplayer title is no exception and in the next seven days it arrives loaded with new rewards, activities and discounts that you can’t miss. Today we tell you what you will find in GTA Online during the next few dates so that you do not miss anything and you can know what you should invest your time in to maximize the experience or the money obtained in Los Santos.

The month of coups concludes with a new blow to Cayo Perico in which we can get a panther statue the first time we overcome it this week. As if that were not enough, the activities Kart Crashes: Armed, Overtime: Brawl and Superyacht Missions They will be paid for the next seven days at double GTA $ and RP, so you should take advantage if you are fond of these game modes. In addition, completing the aforementioned Heist to Cayo Perico in this final stretch of the month of strokes will grant you multitude of rewards These include exclusive aesthetic elements as well as prize money.

Finally, and how could it be otherwise, this week in GTA Online there will be huge discounts on vehicles, weapons and property on the occasion of Black Friday, so you should take a look to expand your collection of items. Also, if you link your Social Club account with Prime Gaming you will get GTA $ 100.00 just for logging into GTA Online this week.