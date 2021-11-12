If there weren’t enough reasons to stay away from palm oil consumption, new research by Spanish scientists has found one more. And, according to the results of their research, palm oil would have a component that would promote cancer metastasis and, therefore, its expansion.

This research, carried out by researchers at IRB Barcelona and published in the journal Nature, exposed oral tumor cells and melanomas to a diet rich in palmitic acid, the main component of palm oil.

What they found was that, in mice, this diet rich in this acid increased the chances of metastasis. This was happening even when the diet was applied for a short period of time.

According to the results of this research, this is due to certain modifications generated by palmitic acid in the genome of metastatic cells. In fact, researchers find that these cells they maintain a greater metallic capacity even months after being exposed to palmitic acid.

For the moment, we will have to wait for new clinical trials in humans to know for sure if this also occurs in people, as well as in mice. In any case, it does give us new clues as to the extent to which palm oil can be harmful to our health.

