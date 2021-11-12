Ubisoft’s new Rainbow Six was scheduled to launch last year, but a series of issues caused Rainbow Six Quarantine, Parasite, and now called Extraction, to be released. delayed on various occasions. After its last postponement to go on the market in 2021 and see its date leaked several weeks ago, now Ubisoft has revealed the new release date of Rainbow Six Extraction that will come with the Buddy Pass for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be released worldwide on January 20, 2022, with the Buddy Pass cross-play system that will allow our friends to play completely free of charge for a limited time. With each edition of the game, players will receive two Tokens that will allow us to play our friends for free for up to 14 days. However, all the progress they achieve will be saved and transferred if they decide to end up buying the game.

Starting today, players can pre-order the Standard Edition for the new lower price of € 39.99 and enjoy the many features of Rainbow Six Extraction, including: a deep operator progression system, 12 brand-new maps, and unpredictable (roughly three times the size of previous Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege maps) across four dynamic regions, over 60 weapons, legacy Rainbow Six Siege technology, and so much more.

Assemble your elite team of Rainbow Six operatives to raid unpredictable containment zones and take on an ever-evolving alien threat. Team up and stake it all against this unknown enemy on January 20, 2022.