Apple released its quarterly results for the third quarter of the company’s fiscal year on Tuesday. They come at a time of ellipsis among the largest presentations of new devices (with the exception of the new iMac with M1 chip or AirTag), but they do not yield less interesting data.

The first: the firm has obtained an income of 81,434 million dollars. This translates into the best fiscal third quarter of the company, beating the previous record from the previous year. It does so broadly, in addition, assuming an increase in income of 36%.

If last year the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic forced the technology company to close their physical points of sale around the world, now it already offers a truce, in all senses. Thus, and especially in the United States, the firm has recovered its premises almost at full capacity, something of significance due to the strong presence they have.

Thus, and together with the exceptional boost that the executive has been able to give to the Cupertino giant in recent years, the balloon that elevates it to infinity continues to inflate.

Quarterly results that set precedent

The good quarterly results achieved are due to various factors, how could it be otherwise, which are reflected in the following way in the different categories into which their market niches are divided:

iPhone : 39,570 million dollars.

: 39,570 million dollars. Mac : 8.235 million dollars.

: 8.235 million dollars. iPad : 7,368 million dollars.

: 7,368 million dollars. Wearables, home and accessories : 8.775 million dollars.

: 8.775 million dollars. Services: 17,486 million dollars.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO, has called the period one of “unparalleled innovation” by the company he leads “at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important. “.

Services: necessary investment

One of the favorite categories to look at in quarterly results is usually services. The reason is simple: it is the newest division with the most potential in the company.

The attention that Apple has devoted to this division for some time begins to pay dividends. Apple Music or Apple TV + are some of the names that are grouped under the umbrella of this segment, where digital content is the protagonist.

In this case, those living in Apple Park have managed to raise the amount generated through their offer to 17,486 million dollars. Growth that does not point to fatigue and that the company hopes to continue promoting in the visible future.

*Developing*