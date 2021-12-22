Air purifiers are becoming almost indispensable devices in homes thanks to their ability to clean the environment of viruses, bacteria, pollutants and allergens that we breathe in our day to day.

Hence, in the last two years, electronics manufacturers have targeted this growing household appliance sector with new and interesting models.

It is for example the case of LG, which already touched this segment with the PuriCare range but has stepped on the accelerator in recent months with the arrival of new proposals such as the one just announced for CES 2022 and which will arrive under the name of PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan.

PuriCare AeroTower, technical characteristics





We are faced with a model of care conical design in two colors gray or beige that looks more like a high-end speaker or sculpture than a fan-purifier.

According to the first data provided by the manufacturer, it is capable of capturing and purifying the air in the room in 360 degrees, counting on three basic modes of operation: Heater, Fan and Diffuser. Thus, we can use it at different times of the year to also air-condition our rooms.

In heating mode it is capable of increasing the temperature of a room of 19 square meters by 5 degrees in less than 10 minutes. In fan mode it offers us 10 intensity levels to cool off in summer and finally we have the Diffuser mode to provide filtered air throughout the year.

The equipment generates a noise level at full operation of 23 dB and it has multi-stage HEPA filters that ensure they are capable of capturing up to 99.97% of the particles present in the air with sizes greater than 0.3 microns.





In addition, it incorporates the sterilization system LG UVnano that through the application of ultraviolet-C light is able to reduce the presence of bacteria in the air we breathe.

The kit comes with LCD screen for direct control, but also includes support for LG ThinQ, the brand’s connected home system, thus allowing us to manage it from Android and iOS mobiles.

Price and availability

Air purifier PuriCare AeroTower Air Purifying Fan by LG It will be officially shown at CES 2022, although there are no more technical data or possible selling prices yet.

